Mrs. Patricia Kay Pedigo, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was a native of Whiteland, IN. Mrs. Pedigo was a long time member of Central Christian Church. She started out her working years as a labor and delivery nurse. Mrs. Pedigo transitioned into becoming an artist full time. Her home was filled with her work.

Mrs. Pedigo is survived by her children, Christina Pentecost and her husband Tony of Murfreesboro, Robert Hughes and his wife Rose of Houston, TX, and Anne Pedigo of Houston; grandchildren, Anthony Hughes, Christina Roden, Gregory Hughes, Edward Waltz, Brandon Cox, and Robert Pedigo; five great-grandchildren; and faithful canine companion, Coco.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.