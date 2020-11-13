Katharina Ettmayer, age 89 of LaVergne, Tennessee, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was a native of Borovo, Croatia, formerly Yugoslavia, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Riedl. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Konrad Ettmayer.

Survivors include her children, Conrad Ettmayer and wife Susan of The Villages, Florida and Trudy Muth of LaVergne; grandchildren, Jennifer Singh and husband Arun of Atlanta, GA, Ashley Chance and husband Jason of LaVergne, Jessica Ettmayer of Orlando, FL, Angely Bailey and husband Darenso of Smyrna, TN, and Rebecca Alvarado and husband Rony of Lakeland, FL; great grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Hailey, Sofia, Zoie, Mila, Emma, Nyah, Ava and Ellie; a cousin, Carol Piechowski and husband Mark of West Allis, WI. and a host of other loving family and friends.

Special thanks are given to Avalon Hospice of Murfreesboro for their services, compassion, and dedication.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and services will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Ettmayer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.