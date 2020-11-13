The Oakland Patriots hosted Mount Juliet in the second round of the Tennessee high school playoffs. In round one, Oakland shut out Rossview 49-0 to advance to this stage.

Oakland kept on rolling tonight as they remain undefeated after beating Mt. Juliet 40-17.

Oakland won the coin toss and elected to defer. They would give Mt. Juliet the ball first in the game. With the opening possession, Mt. Juliet would barely move the ball due to the stout Oakland defense.

On the Patriots’ first drive of the game they would be forced to punt. Mt. Juliet blocked the punt and recovered it with great field position. Oakland’s defense stood tall again though as they forced Mt. Juliet to attempt a field goal. Mt. Juliet converted and led 3-0 early in the game.

Oakland responded well on their next drive. Jordan James carried most of the drive as he scored on a touchdown run. The Patriots now led 7-3.

Oakland would get the ball back after a short Mt. Juliet drive. Jordan James would get his second rushing touchdown of the night to go up 14-3. Oakland got the ball back again. They ran for another touchdown and from who other than Jordan James. James had three rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Oakland’s defense continued their strong showing on the evening as they intercepted the Mt. Juliet quarterback on the following drive. The Patriots scored on a touchdown pass from Schlacter to Dobbs to increase their first half lead to 28-3.

Oakland would put one more touchdown up just before the halftime buzzer. Taylor caught the pass from Schlacter to make it a 35-3 ballgame. Oakland would also get the ball to start the second half.

In the second half, Oakland would march down the field and finish things off with a Jordan James touchdown run. The running clock was then put into play as Oakland led 42-3. Jordan James’ night was over at that point and he ended his night with 4 rushing touchdowns.

Oakland would score once more in the third as Khalil James would get a rushing touchdown to make it 49-3. Mt. Juliet did not quit in this game though as they scored on their ensuing possession to make it 49-10. That would be the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was quick like the third quarter due to the running clock. Mt. Juliet would score one more time before the end of the game after a Patriot turnover. It was too little too late though as the score was 49-17.

Oakland plays the winner of Riverdale and Hendersonville next week.

Check out the live scoreboard at: