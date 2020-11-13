Peter Morjal, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A native of Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Louis Peter and Florence Glenn Morjal. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Morjal and his brother, Thomas Morjal.

A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church. Rev. Philip A. Halladay will officiate. A graveside service will follow in Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with military honors at 12:30 p.m.

He is survived by his loving wife Charlotte Heuschele Morjal; children, Mike Morjal and his wife Kristen, Brian Morjal and his fiancé Brinlee Osborne, and Stephanie Mullendore and her husband Lee; five grandchildren, Landon Morjal, Aiden Morjal, Nicholas Mullendore, Alex Morjal, and Lydia Morjal; sister, Patricia Larson and her husband Walter; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Morjal was a long-time member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired Sales Manager. Music was a joy of Mr. Morjal’s and he enjoyed writing and playing music with his band, Eighth Day, going to different nursing homes performing for the senior citizens. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox, Nashville Predators, and he loved woodworking.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service to follow.