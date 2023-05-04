OBITUARY: Nellie Marie Warrick Roberts

Nellie Marie Warrick Roberts, age 75 of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Ola Mai Gann Warrick.

Nellie was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wayne Roberts who died in 2017, and brothers, John Daniel, Dennis Earl, and Jody Warrick, sisters, Thelma Jean Pennington, Jewell Dean Warrick, Ruby Nell Bly, and Brenda Kay Potts.

Nellie is survived by her son, Louis D. “Bubba” Roberts and his wife Lori of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Warrick Young and her husband Steve of LaVergne, TN and Jessica Churchwell and her husband Lance of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Garrett Roberts, and Chase Roberts both of Murfreesboro, TN; great-grandsons, Jaxon, and Hudson Roberts both of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, James Warrick of Smyrna, TN, and Franklin D. Warrick of Port St. Lucie, FL; sisters, Earline Potts Jones and Teresa Colvett both of Smyrna, TN; and special niece Aubrey Churchwell of Lebanon, TN.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, May 1, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Eddie Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Roberts family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

