Nancy Sears, 81, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on July 15, 2021 from congestive heart failure.

Nancy was born on February 25, 1940 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Lulu (Craig) and Macie Jack Sears. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Ohio University, where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. She married the late Denzil Paul Barton of Elizabeth, West Virginia on December 27, 1957.

She is survived by daughters, Peggy Roberson of Smyrna, TN and Jacqueline Boston (Russell) of Goose Creek, SC, and son, David Barton of Parkersburg, WV. She was preceded in death by daughter, Brenda Lott, of Mineral Wells, WV, son-in-law, Andrew Roberson of Smyrna, Tennessee, and daughter-in-law, Charlene Barton of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Nancy is survived by twelve grandchildren; Jamie Lott, Jonathan Laughery (Kelly), Joshua Lott (Jesse), Jeremey Lott (Heather), Jessica Bowling (Brent), Mathew Barton (Christy), Nicki Rector (Franklin), Bradley Boston (Chelsey), Ali Quesenberry (Chad) Hunter Barton (Jenna), Emily Boston, Katherine Boston, and twenty great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings, Loretta Sears, Gerald Sears, Raymond Sears, Paul Sears, Robert Sears, Willard Sears, David Sears, Jack Sears, and Rick Sears. She is survived by siblings, Rosemary Fulton and William Sears.

Nancy was a life-time learner and avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others. Proverbs 31:31, “Honor her for all her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gates.” A memorial service will be held at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14 at New Beginnings Church, 8901 Good Hope Pike in Lost Creek, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Avalon Hospice, 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 101, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129.

