Michael Thomas Meyer, age 71 of Murfreesboro died July 27, 2021. He was a native of Bucks County, PA and was preceded by his father, Richard John Meyer, and son-in-law, Ron Pawlowski.

Mr. Meyer was member of the Catholic Church and retired Operations Manager for Bemis.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen Meyer; son, Eric Meyer and wife Shannon; daughters, Tara Pawlowski, and Kimberly Meyer Todd and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Gabrielle Meyer Mitchell and husband Peyton, Jacob Meyer, Lance Pawlowski, Hayden Pawlowski; mother, Kenelia Pirkle Meyer; sister, Barbara Buehler; brothers, Rick Meyer, Dennis Meyer.

Visitation will be 4:00PM until funeral service at 6:00PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com