Mrs. Mattie Ruth Thomason Robinson was born on June 14, 1930 and passed away on March 26, 2022 at age 91.

She was a native of Smithville, Dekalb County TN, and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She was a housewife and mother.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert and Bettie Ann Bess Thomason; her husband, Charles Robinson Sr; daughters, Bonnie Smith and Pamela Patton; sons, James Robinson, Wayne Robinson, and Dorris Robinson.

She is survived by her son, Charles Robinson Jr; daughters, Shirley Love, Linda (Gary) Stem; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild. She attended Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.

We the family would like to thank the staff of NHC Murfreesboro TN for taking great care of our mother and grandmother. All of the family and friends that visited and showed their love and also all the prayers.

The visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers with pastor Jeff Yohe, pastor Jeff Reynolds, Tim Witt, and Paul Patton officiating. Burial will follow the chapel service in the Robinson Ridge Cemetery with Gerald Robinson, Chris Robinson, Jimmy Sparks, Josh Stem, Jeremy Robinson, and Hayden Love serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

