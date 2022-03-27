Reelgood has released its weekly Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/17/22 to 03/23/22).

A few highlights:

The new Pixar movie Turning Red (Disney+) is this week’s most-watched title just two weeks after its release on March 11. Right behind Tuning Red is Severance (Apple TV+), the number one show for the third week in a row.

Netflix’s The Adam Project and Hulu’s film Deep Water also made the Top 5. The show Upload (Season 2) comes in at #5, with WeCrashed (Apple TV+) and Windfall making the Top 10 this week.

The Reelgood Top 10 ranking uses first-party data from how its 5 million users in the U.S. interact with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time.

If you are looking for some streaming inspiration:

What’s coming to Netflix here.

What’s coming to Hulu here.

What’s coming to Disney+ here.

What’s coming to HBO Max here.

Take a look at the top ten titles below.