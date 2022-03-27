Reelgood has released its weekly Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/17/22 to 03/23/22).

A few highlights:

The new Pixar movie Turning Red (Disney+) is this week’s most-watched title just two weeks after its release on March 11. Right behind Tuning Red is Severance (Apple TV+), the number one show for the third week in a row.

Netflix’s The Adam Project and Hulu’s film Deep Water also made the Top 5. The show Upload (Season 2) comes in at #5, with WeCrashed (Apple TV+) and Windfall making the Top 10 this week.

The Reelgood Top 10 ranking uses first-party data from how its 5 million users in the U.S. interact with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time.

Take a look at the top ten titles below. 

  1. Turning Red – Disney +
  2. Severance – Apple TV+
  3. The Adam Project – Netflix
  4. Deep Water – Hulu
  5. Upload – Prime Video
  6. The Dropout – Hulu
  7. WeCrashed – Apple TV+
  8. Fresh- Hulu
  9. Pieces of Her- Netflix
  10. Windfall -Netflix

