OBITUARY: Matthew Allen Pionke

Matthew Allen Pionke, age 71, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

He was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Elaine Borchardt Pionke.

He was also preceded in death by mother-in-law, Linda Peek, and sister-in-law, Joan Pionke.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Pionke; children, Steven Heath (Kelly), Michelle McCaleb (Jeremy), Scott Heath (Amber), Jason Pionke (Ciara), Maranda Pionke-Warner (Jordan); bonus daughter, Heather Hicklin Mills; grandchildren, Austin, Angel, Deven, Dylin, Riley, Ethan, Karleigh, David, Dathan, Adalynn, Calliope, Loralee, Elora, Zeppelin, Cayden, and Landen; father, Don Pionke; brothers, Mark Pionke, Don Pionke (Kitty), and Chris Pionke (Cindy); father-in-law, Tom Peek; mother-in-law, Mary Ann McGowan; five sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; and many other family and friends.

Matthew was retired from Nissan and a member of New Vision Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting with his dad and brothers, and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Green Bay Packers fan. Self-named Fat Matt the Water Rat, Matthew was the life of the party. He loved music and had a heart for helping others that was just as big as his personality. He was a fun, loving, and generous husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday, November 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

