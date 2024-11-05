OBITUARY: Bobbie Jane Johnson Duke

Bobbie Jane Johnson Duke passed away peacefully at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille C. and Luther C. Johnson, son, John Robert Duke, Jr, daughter-in-law, Sally Hewlett, sisters, Hazel Howell, Dorothy Thompson, Annie Faye Lackey and brothers Willard Johnson and Willie Johnson.

Bobbie leaves behind the love of her life, Dr. John Robert Duke, Sr., of whom she was married for 72 years. Other survivors include her son, Patrick Lee Duke, her daughter and son-in-law, Renee Duke Miller and Eddie Miller of Murfreesboro and her daughter-in-law, Sheila Davis Duke of Nashville. Bobbie also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Rob Duke (Laurii), Natalie Duke (Matt), Ryan Duke, Emily Miller Smith (Collin), Sarah Murphy Duke, Jane Miller Hearnsberger (Dennis), Lisa Renee Duke (Jack Beshoar), and Elam Miller. Bobbie is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Noah Duke, Penelope Buchholz, Shea Duke, Duke Hearnsberger, Jamie Duke, ElizaJane Smith, Miller Hearnsberger, Sam Duke, and Corbyn Smith.

Bobbie was born in Nashville and attended East High School where she was a cheerleader. She became Catholic and transferred to Cathedral High School where she became a cheerleader for Father Ryan High School. After raising three children, she became a Realtor and was a trailblazer for women in real estate in Murfreesboro. She established the first Women’s Council of Realtors in Murfreesboro. Always at the top of her game, she received numerous multi-million dollar sales awards during her many years at Bob Parks Realty.

In her free time, she and John loved to dance and travel! She was an active and dedicated member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for 50 years where she served as Eucharistic Minister and taught English to the St. Rose Hispanic community. Bobbie was an avid supporter of Music in Murfreesboro. She was a charter member of MTSU’s Friends of Music, a member of MTSU’s 1911 Society and the MTSU Arts Patrons Society and loyal sponsor of The Murfreesboro Symphony. She and John established the John & Bobbie Duke Music Scholarship at MTSU.

She will be missed for many reasons but her sparkling energetic personality will always be with us!

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 11:00 am. Visitation with the family will precede the funeral in the church from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Graveside services afterward will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the John & Bobbie Duke Music Scholarship at MTSU @ MTSU Foundation, John & Bobbie Duke Woodwind Jazz Scholarship % MTSU Office of Development, Box 109 Murfreesboro, TN 37132, or St. Rose of Lima Catholic School,1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

An online guestbook for the Duke family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

