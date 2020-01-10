Maneklal V. Patel, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. A native of India, he was the son of the late Vitthaldas M. Patel and Chanchalben V. Patel.

Mr. Patel is survived by his wife, Gitaben M. Patel; son, Bhavesh Patel of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Shetal Patel of San Diego, CA, Smita Patel of Manchester, TN, and Falguni Patel of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Parsottambhai V. Patel of Macon, GA, Rameshbhai V. Patel of Manchester, TN, and Vishnubhai V. Patel of Huntsville, AL; and three grandchildren.

Traditional Hindu service will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook for the Patel family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

