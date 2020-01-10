Gary Edward Stokes, Sr. age 74, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. A native of Shoreham, Vermont, he was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lorraine Elizabeth Webster Stokes.

He is survived by his former wife, Kimberly “Susie” Ann Stokes; along with much loving extended family and many friends.

Mr. Stokes was a proud veteran having served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He was a retired Prosthetist Orthotist with the Veterans Administration.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Nashville National Cemetery with military honors.