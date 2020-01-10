U.S. Army Warns of Draft Text Scam

If you receive a text from what appears to be the U.S. Army regarding the draft, it’s a scam.

U.S. Army posted the following on Facebook:

They stated, “The U.S. Army is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft. If you are receiving texts, phone calls or direct messages about a military draft, they are not official communications from the U.S. Army. The U.S. Army does not control the draft.”

Selective Service Systems also posted on Facebook, “The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

Register with Selective Service

While there is no draft, all men ages 18-25 must register with the Selective Service. U.S. law calls for citizens to register within 30 days of turning 18 and immigrants to register within 30 days of arriving in the U.S.

Selective Service also warned there are websites claiming to be Selective Services who charge a fee to register; Selective Service is asking you only register at the official government site.

Find more information about Selective Service here.