In Case Y’all Missed It: 3 Top Stories of the Week

1Firefighters Discover Deceased Woman in Vehicle in a Grocery Store Parking Lot
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are investigating an unattended death of a woman found by firefighters, unresponsive in a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot, Monday afternoon, Jan. 6. Read More.
2Man Charged with Breaking Into Murfreesboro Church
Multiple charges were filed against a man accused of stealing more than $2,500 worth of property from Crescent Church of Christ on Barfield-Crescent Road. Read More.
3Cirque du Soleil’s Ice Show Comes to Nashville
Cirque du Soleil announced its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL. Read More.