OBITUARY: Kenneth ‘Ken’ Dye

Kenneth “Ken” Dye, age 75 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Kenneth attended Antioch High School class of 1966. He then joined the United States Army in 1966 serving two tours in Vietnam and several years in Germany, receiving his honorable discharge in 1978.

He was an avid fisherman, spending time on Percy Priest Lake, charter fishing and pier fishing in Daytona, Destin and Panama City Beach Florida.

After retiring from Purity Dairies in 2002 he loved reading, fishing, a little golfing and spending time with family as much as possible, especially during the holidays.

Preceded in death by father, Woodrow Dye; mother, Edith Boyd; and brother, Edward Dye.

Survived by wife, Linda Norton Dye; sons, Kenneth Dale Dye, II and Jon Dye; several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Anthony (Denise) Boyd.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Greg Dunn on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 12:00 Noon (visitation 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers make donations to The American Cancer Society or Disabled American Veterans.

