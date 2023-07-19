Conference USA releases men's basketball schedule

DALLAS – Conference USA has released its 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule, as announced by the conference office Monday. Middle Tennessee will play each of the other eight teams in the conference in a home-and-home series during the regular season.

The Blue Raiders’ CUSA slate opens and closes with LA Tech. MTSU hosts the Bulldogs to open conference play on Jan. 10 and finishes the regular season March 9 with a trip to Ruston, La. The second CUSA matchup of the season pits the Blue Raiders against Sam Houston for the first time ever on Jan. 13 at the Murphy Center.

The first road trip of the year takes MTSU to UTEP and New Mexico State. The Blue Raiders and Aggies will face off for the first time since 2005, when both were members of the Sun Belt Conference.

Middle Tennessee and Jacksonville State square up for the first time in over 70 years when the Gamecocks visit Murfreesboro on Jan. 24, followed by a home game against FIU. The next three games take the Blue Raiders on the road to face WKU, Liberty, and FIU. MTSU will face the Flames for the first time during that road swing.

Four of the Blue Raiders’ final seven games of the season are at home, including the home finale against Liberty.

The CUSA men’s basketball tournament is scheduled for March 12-16 in Huntsville, Ala.

