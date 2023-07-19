OBITUARY: Jimmy Dale Rich

Jimmy Dale Rich, age 77 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023.

He was born in Paris, TN and was the son of the late Haywood Rich and Bertha Chandler Rich, preceded in death by a brother of David Lee Rich.

Mr. Rich was a Christian and veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from L& N Railroad. After his retirement, he worked for Rich Heat and Air Construction INC.

Mr. Rich is survived by his son, James Daren Rich and wife Rita; brother, Donald Rich and wife Judy; sisters, Peggy Steffano, Joyce Swenson and husband Ed, Cindy Cummings, and husband Jim, Linda Campbell and husband Gary.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12 noon Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service at 12 noon Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with burial to follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

