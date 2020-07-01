Kathy was born August 3, 1952 and died peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in her home in Murfreesboro, TN.

A member of First Baptist Church in Nashville, she is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Elzie Maxwell and a brother, Thomas Kerry Maxwell.

Survived by mother, Rebecca (Story) Stiles; husband of 46 years, Jerald McCord; daughters, Jennifer Erin Ezzell and Rachel McCord Ellestad; two grandchildren, Peyton and Issac.

She graduated from John Overton High School (Nashville) in 1970 and was a very devoted wife, mother, and daughter. She was highly committed to teaching 3-yr old’s in the Sunday School of the church she attended for over 33 years.

After cremation, there will be a private, family-only, graveside gathering for the interment of her ashes.

Woodbine Funeral Home