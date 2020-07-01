Genaro Escobar Lopez, age 67 of Smyrna died Monday June 29, 2020. He was born in Malacatan,Guatemala, and was preceded in death by his wife, Juana Gomez Yoc. Mr. Lopez was a retired Cabinet Maker and devoted husband, and father.

He is survived by his children, Rony Escobar, Bayron Escobar and wife Lilia, Fernando Escobar, Melvin Escobar and wife Alma, Griselda Escobar, Wendi Escobar; Grandchildren; 11 sisters, Aury Escobar, Hermelinda Escobar, Angelica Gonzalez, Marcela Lopez,; brothers; Rudy Escobar, Urbano Escobar, Valdomero Escobar, Adolfo Lopez.

Visitation will be 12Noon until 4:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 4:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna www.woodfinchapel.com