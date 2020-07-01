Bettye Jean Haynes, age 81 of Murfreesboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 29, 2020. Bettye was born March 22, 1939 to the late Charles and Ruby Upchurch in Gainesboro, TN.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Haynes, and 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Griffith and husband James of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Krislee Kotsch and husband Matthew; a great-granddaughter, Vanessa Kotsch; a sister, Joyce Leonard; and a beloved friend, Janet Todd.

Mrs. Haynes was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She and Bobby enjoyed shooting pool at the senior center where she earned numerous trophies for her skills. She loved to spend time with her family.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 2nd. Services will be held Friday, July 3rd at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Jamie Byrom officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Woodfin Chapel