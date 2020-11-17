June Evans Jernigan, 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1935 in Coffee County, TN and was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Mark Jernigan, parents, Percy and Nellie Rogers Evans, brother Horton Evans, and sister Frances Hunnicutt, and granddaughter Tina Utley.

She is survived by her two sisters, Doris Waggoner and Ginger (David) Leatherwood, her sister-in-law, Johnnie Insel, her three children, sons Terry (Cynthia) Jernigan and Greg (Karen) Jernigan, daughter Kelly (Eddie) Rogers; grandchildren Candace (Blake) Bowman, Seth (Hannah) Jernigan, Kyle, Cambrie, and Aiden Rogers, Tara Meade; and great-grandsons, Ryan Luke, Jahkai Hatcher, and Luka Bowman.

She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1953. She was a long time member of the Claxton church of Christ. She currently was a member of Salem Creek church of Christ. She taught Sunday school at several congregations and was an administrative assistant at New York Avenue church of Christ for many years. She was an administrative assistant for Lockheed-Martin in Oak Ridge, TN for 18 years.

She was a loving wife, Mom, and Maw-Maw. She enjoyed listening to country music and would often sing along. She had a heart for serving others. One of the great joys of her life was spending time with all of her grandchildren. She was very present in each of their lives.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middle Tennessee Christian School.

Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. The service will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10 AM with a private burial later this month at The Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery.