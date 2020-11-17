Mr. William Kirg “W.K.” Lane, Jr., age 94, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born Monday, May 17, 1926 in Rutherford Co., TN to the late William K. “Dick” Lane, Sr. and Ella Patton Lane of the Blackman Community. He attended elementary school at Seminary and the Training School in Murfreesboro. After attending Central High School, he enlisted in the US Army where he served during World War II in the Pacific Theater and occupied Japan.

W.K. married Nancy Miles Lane in 1949 and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. As an early career, he farmed followed by 29 years of service to General Electric Company. After “retirement,” he worked for Home Building Products and then Old Fort Golf Course until the age of 86. As a youth, he developed a lifelong love of baseball and the outdoors and held memberships in the Oakland Baseball Hall of Fame and the Rutherford County Sportsmans’ Club. He enjoyed brainstorming with his friends and keeping up with his community daily at Hooper Supply.

W.K. was a charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church serving in many roles over the years. No one took greater delight in his family, hard work, and passing a better life to his children. He lived life to its fullest and set an example to the end.

W.K. is survived by his wife, Nancy Miles Lane; children, Dr. Miles Lane and his wife Betty, Paul Lane and his wife Margaret, William K. Lane, III and his wife Mary Ruth, and Amy Lane Glascoe and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Dr. James Lane and his wife Katie, Beth Vargo and her husband Keith, Rebecca Lane, Dr. Matthew Lane and his wife Lauren, LCDR Thomas Lane and his wife LCDR Dr. Kelsey Lane, Andrew Lane and his wife Melissa, Graham Lane and his wife Dr. Ashley Lane, Weston Taliaferro, Mallory Richardson and her husband Justin; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe P. Lane, Sr., and two sisters, Alice Lane Ridley and Grace Lane Mingle.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2303 Jones Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.