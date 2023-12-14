OBITUARY: Julia Ellen Hamner

Julia Ellen Hamner, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

She was born in Guymon Oklahoma and preceded in death by her parents, Joesph and Harriette Morris; her husband, Leslie Edward Hamner.

Mrs. Hamner was a member of Central Christian Church and was a proud member of Boys Scouts of America, and America Orchid Society. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Edward Hamner, Suzanne Gero, Jenni Lock and husband John; grandchildren, Kylee Gero, T.J. Gero, Hayee Landcaster and husband Brayden, Heather Lock, and Katlyn Lock; great-grandchild, Asher Landcaster.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Central Christian Church.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Central Christian Church.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

