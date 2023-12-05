OBITUARY: John Alvin Reddell

John Alvin Reddell, age 90, treasured patriarch, father, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, and friend, was welcomed into his Heavenly Home on November 28, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Joanne Pruitt Reddell, and his oldest son, John Alvin Reddell Jr. “Alvin”. John’s brothers Jerry, Kenneth and Larry Reddell, and sisters Alma Mullendore Hull, Elva Cash, Thelma Bearden, Nellie Reddell, Nora Marie Mills, Helen Huggins, and Mildred Wallace also preceded him in death.

John is survived by his daughter Amy Reyes and husband Juan, son Eric Reddell and wife Pam, and daughter-in-law Michelle Reddell, and grandchildren Josie Reyes, Ian Reyes, Lola Reyes and Iris Reyes, Hayley Reddell, John Will Reddell, Anderson Reddell, and Leighton Reddell, all of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.

John was born in Osceola, Arkansas on October 17, 1933, the son of Anderson and Josie Reddell. John, with his 10 siblings, grew up on farms in western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Being part of a large family, he spent his adolescent and teenage years picking cotton and doing other farming jobs, but education was what he valued most.

After high school, John was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict. Time in the Army opened up the world to him. He was stationed in various parts of the country and became a missile launch specialist. He also had the opportunity to play on the Army softball team which took him to different cities in the U.S.

After serving time in the Army, the GI Bill gave him the ability to attend Mississippi State University where he earned degrees in Agriculture and Economics. John found his niche in the automotive business where he excelled. He earned a reputation for being a smart, honest, and savvy businessman. He became an award-winning Toyota dealer in Memphis, Tennessee and an award-winning Honda dealer in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

After years of hard work John planned for a retirement with more travel and time spent with his beloved wife Joanne. But after Joanne’s devastating diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, that time was taken away from them far too soon. The unfaltering care, faithfulness, and love that John had for her as she endured and eventually succumbed to Alzheimer’s is what poets write about. Joanne passed away on the very same day as John, November 28, eleven years earlier.

John Reddell loved life. He was dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle with daily workouts and a healthy diet. He enjoyed home grown vegetables, peaches, peanut brittle and a good piece of chocolate. He was passionate about college sports, especially basketball. He enjoyed a wide variety of music and artists, Bluegrass Night at the Ryman, and Broadway theater. He loved to travel and learn about different cultures. John had a fantastic memory and was an exceptional storyteller. He loved walking around his farm in Bell Buckle, every inch of it, it took him back to his roots.

Most of all John loved his family, spending time together, celebrating holidays and birthdays, traveling, or just opening up his home to everyone at any time. He revered his grandchildren. Every one of them was special to him. He was interested and proud of their activities and accomplishments and was always their biggest cheerleader and most supportive fan.

We will miss this amazing man in a million ways. He has made an impact on each of us through his love, faith, loyalty, kindness, wisdom, humility, trust, and generosity. We cannot imagine our lives without him in it. We are grateful for the 90 years he was here on this earth. We take comfort in knowing he is in the presence of our Lord and reunited with all his loved ones who have gone before him.

Visitation with the family will be held from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The funeral service will be held at 1 pm Saturday following the visitation with Nathan Wright officiating. The burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

