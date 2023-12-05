OBITUARY: Eleanor Marie Stromgren

Eleanor Marie Stromgren, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at her home.

She was born in the Burn Knob Community, and was preceded in death by her parents, William Arthur Anderson, Georgia Hudson Anderson; husband Ronald Stromgren; daughters; Jeannette Williams, Patricia Evans, grandson, Robbie Swoner, lifetime friend Marie Gentry.

Mrs. Stromgren worked for Holiday Day Inn in Murfreesboro and was life-long Baptist. She was a Hospice Volunteer.

She is survived by children; Debbie Fann, Pam Manus and husband Joel “Bubba”, Sandi Loftis and husband Don, Barbara Chaffin, Randy Stromgren and wife KayKay, Annette Kemp, Nannette McElroy and husband Jeff, 14 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren, 6 Great- Great- Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Chandra Sanders will officiate. Cremation to follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

