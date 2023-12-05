Burger King Celebrates the Holidays With 31 Days of Deals

Following a can’t-get-enough comeback earlier this year, BK Melts return to menus nationwide in three irresistible and highly portable combinations – including the all-new Shroom n’ Swiss – alongside fan favorite Cheesy Tots® for a limited time.

Cheeson’s Greetings! Burger King – the home of the flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich – is getting into the holiday spirit and decking (or should we say melting) the halls with two cheesy indulgences that will be sure to melt away the winter blues. Starting Thursday, Dec. 7, Guests can once again cozy up with two returning fan-favorites – BK Melts and Cheesy Tots® – for a limited time at participating restaurants while supplies last.

And, Burger King is extending the holiday splendor throughout December with a month of digital exclusives that are sure to have Royal Perks members saying “Tis’ the Cheeson.” Available from Dec. 1 – 31 in the BK App, Royal Perks members can access daily deals, which include free food with purchase on select days, $3 Whopper sandwiches every Wednesday, and fun BK merchandise (with purchase price going to support the Burger King Foundation*) including:

BK ® Edition Plufl (the human dog bed)

Edition Plufl (the human dog bed) BK ® ugly sweater, ornaments & stockings

ugly sweater, ornaments & stockings Tis’ the Cheeson scarf & beanie

The 31 Days of Deals will also feature the two returning menu items – BK Melts and Cheesy Tots®. Following a can’t-get-enough comeback earlier this year, BK Melts hit menus nationwide once more in three irresistible and highly portable combinations – including the all-new Shroom n’ Swiss, now ready for all to enjoy after a successful market test earlier this year.

Classic Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties**, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties**, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce. Bacon Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties**, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties**, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce. NEW Shroom n’ Swiss Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties**, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and Stacker Sauce.

Cheesy Tots® are also making their return to BK for the first time since 2021, available in four and eight-pieces, making for a warmly delicious snack or comforting addition to any BK meal.

To join Royal Perks or find your nearest Burger King restaurant and sample these melty, cheesy menu items, please visit www.bk.com.

* For important charitable solicitation disclosures about the Burger King℠ Foundation, please visit www.burgerkingfoundation.org/footnote/legal-info.

** Each Whopper Jr. patty weighs 2 oz. for a total pre-cooked weight of ¼ lb.

Source: Burger King

