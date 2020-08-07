Jeannie Maxine Roberts, age 35 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home.

Jeannie is survived by her wife, Jennifer Phillips of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Julie Chambers Roberts of Smyrna, TN; father, Andrew Eugene Roberts, Sr. of Smyrna, TN; brother, Andrew Roberts, Jr. and his wife Lexy of Brentwood, TN; and sister, Crystal Roberts of Smyrna, TN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4004 Ashley Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Jeannie was of the Baptist Faith and a delivery driver.

