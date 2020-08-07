Jeannie Maxine Roberts

Jeannie Maxine Roberts, age 35 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home.

Jeannie is survived by her wife, Jennifer Phillips of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Julie Chambers Roberts of Smyrna, TN; father, Andrew Eugene Roberts, Sr. of Smyrna, TN; brother, Andrew Roberts, Jr. and his wife Lexy of Brentwood, TN; and sister, Crystal Roberts of Smyrna, TN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4004 Ashley Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Jeannie was of the Baptist Faith and a delivery driver.

An online guestbook for the Roberts family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.


