Nicholas Maciuk was born on April 27, 1946 to Ukrainian parents Basilio Maciuk and Eudokia Matweiychuk in Asunción, Paraguay. He was raised along with his older brother, Kalenik, outside the city in the beautiful countryside, and enjoyed a pleasant and memorable childhood. His father was a cobbler and pastor, often traveling to preach the Gospel, and his mother was a loving homemaker. In his youth, Nick loved photography, capturing beautiful views of the Paraguayan landscape, friends and family.

At 21 years old, Nick followed in his brother’s footsteps, immigrating to Toronto, Canada, where he found enjoyable work painting automobiles. He was active in his church, and in early 1969 attended a Christian youth conference in Montreal. As his camera lens panned the stage, his eye spotted a beautiful young lady singing soprano in the choir and, he said, his “hands started to shake.” He didn’t get a chance to meet Maria Chodniewicz on that trip, so he made a special trip to New Jersey a short while later to spend time with her. Their love quickly blossomed, and they were married on November 29, 1969.

The newlyweds settled into their first apartment in Garfield, New Jersey. Nick soon transitioned into the construction trade, which would be his lifelong career. Maria worked for an Italian tailor sewing beautiful coats and clothing. They began attending Ukrainian Evangelical Assemblies of God church, where they remained faithful members for 36 years. They bought their first house in Union, New Jersey, very close to the church. Then Nick built a ranch on Harold Court’s cul-de-sac in East Brunswick, where they started their family.

Nick and Maria were thrilled to become parents, welcoming three children: James in 1977, Daniel in 1978, and Natasha in 1980. With their kids growing up, Nick built them a beautiful home on a spacious property in Chester, near close family and friends, where they enjoyed living for 19 years. The house overflowed with laughter and love for countless holidays and celebrations. The family was always active in church and ministry activities, never missing a service. And they created lifelong memories on vacations to places like Myrtle Beach, Daytona, Lancaster, Wildwood, and Canada.

In 1999, Nick and Maria followed their sons by moving to Franklin, Tennessee, later living in Nashville and now La Vergne. They became members of Christ Church, where their nephew and niece, Jimmy and Esther Fedorkevich, attended, and Jimmy served as worship leader. Nick and Maria quickly became an integral part of the church and community. Within a few years, they recognized the great need to minister to the Hispanic population around Nashville. They helped start Christ Church Latina, the church’s Spanish ministry. Nick took over leadership of that ministry in 2008 when he was ordained by Christ Church, following in his father’s legacy to become a pastor. The Spanish congregation continues to thrive, with up to 200 people attending each week.

Nick’s love for Jesus Christ was evident to anyone he came across. To him, his faith was a personal relationship with his Savior. Nick’s passion for the Lord led him to start Beyond Words Ministry in 2010, with a mission to bring support and the Gospel to children in Central and South America. Through the ministry he visited many countries, including Paraguay, Argentina, Peru, Chile, El Salvador, and Guatemala, to name a few. Nick, Maria, and various teams delivered clothing, supplies, and toys to orphanages and churches, bringing the hope and life of Jesus Christ to the “least of these” (Matthew 25:40).

Last November, Nick and Maria reached their milestone golden wedding anniversary, celebrating with a dream trip to Israel. Nick was a loving and faithful husband, always caring for Maria and putting her first. He was a compassionate and strong father who was always proud of his children––each of whom believe they are his favorite child, because that’s how he made them feel. They remember his relentless faith, and would often hear him praying for his family from the privacy of his bedroom before going to sleep. James joined his father in the construction business, where they worked together for many years. Daniel is now a third generation pastor, continuing his father’s passion for ministry. And Natasha, who has always been Daddy’s Little Girl, treasures a very special relationship with her dad as his only daughter. Nick’s greatest joy in life was being “Dido” (and sometimes “Dodo”) to his six grandchildren: Savannah, Mia, Everleigh, Silas, Bliss, and Ardenne. They each have a special relationship with their energetic, fun grandfather, who always welcomed them with a big smile and open arms.

Nick never met a stranger. The invitation was always open for anyone to come eat one of his delicious asado barbecues (with his signature chimichurri), and he often welcomed them to stay over, whether for one night or one month. Family, friends, neighbors, traveling missionaries and strangers were welcome in the Maciuk home, and always left with their hearts, hands, and stomachs full. Nick’s joyful spirit resounded throughout his home, community and beyond. His belly laughter would fill the home while he watched his favorite show, America’s Funniest Videos, and anyone in the room couldn’t help but laugh along with him.

Nick’s resilient spirit and strong faith continued through a battle with illness, through which he inspired all those he came in contact with. He was a fearless warrior to the end––a testament to the life he lived so well. Nick received full healing on August 6, 2020, entering into final rest with his heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his adoring wife of 50 years, Maria; his loving children, James (Stacy), Daniel (Jennifer), and Natasha; his six grandchildren, who will miss him greatly; his brother, Kalenik (Vera); and many family members and a church congregation who will lovingly remember him always.

Nicholas Maciuk lived a life beyond mere words––he put faith and love into action. He loved deeply, laughed loudly, hugged fiercely, worked tirelessly, helped willingly, preached passionately, prayed fervently, and served his Lord and Savior faithfully.

A walk-through visitation is open to the public from 12:30-2:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Christ Church Nashville, Wallace Chapel, 15354 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN, 37211. Due to current government restrictions, all attendees are required to wear masks at all times and physical contact is limited. The Maciuk family will hold a small, private memorial service by invitation only, and Nick will be laid to rest at Christ Church Memorial Gardens. All are welcome to view the service at 2:30 PM CST via Facebook Live on the Beyond Words Ministry Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, loved ones are encouraged to make a gift in Nick’s memory to Beyond Words Ministry, to continue his passion to help the children of Latin America in the Name of Jesus. Donations can be made via PayPal to Beyond Words Ministry at [email protected]

