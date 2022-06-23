Janis Rae Swaby passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, she was 67 years old.

She was born October 8, 1954 in Tippecanoe County, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Marie Ervin; father, Charles Robert Ervin; and brother, Robert Jr.

She is survived by 3 children: Jason (Mandy) Hall, Anthony Cain (Lena) Hall, Robert (Kylie) Swaby, and 7 grandchildren: Evan, Gavin, Aiden, Annie, Avery, Birdie, and Brynlee. Janis is also survived by 3 siblings: Jeffrey Ervin (Barbara), Edwin Ervin (Karen), and Phillis Christeson as well as many nieces and nephews.

Janis was a hardworking, kind, family centered mother and grandmother. She attended Gilroy Church of Christ and was active in the Smyrna Senior Center. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting since her retirement from Berry Plastics where she worked as a Regulatory Affairs specialist.

She was best known for her smile and sense of humor and her love of square dancing. She had a generous heart and loved her children and grandchildren more than anything.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 22, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee. A celebration of her life will follow at 4:00 PM with Jim Minor officiating. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations can be made to the PKD Foundation.

An additional celebration of life will be held in New Castle, Indiana, in the fall for her friends and family.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/