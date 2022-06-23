Ellen Louise Farrar of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, she was 84 years old.

She was a native of Franklin, TN, and a daughter of the late John Will Robinson and Emogene Hill Robinson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, William and Clyde Robinson, Kathleen Geasley, Annie Stem, Freeland Robinson, Esther Byrd, Roberta Williams, Roy Robinson, Vera Robinson; and two grandchildren, Beth and David Farrar.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Dora) Farrar of LaVergne, Steve (Cindy)Farrar of Murfreesboro, Gary (Lisa) Farrar of Bell Buckle, Debbie (Mike) Alexander of Meridian, MS, Jeff (Barbara) Farrar of Rockvale, Deanne Walls of Smyrna; grandchildren, Michael Farrar, Michelle (Mike) Jones, Steve (Christina) Farrar, John Farrar, Andrew Farrar, Marie (Lee) Sherrod, Tim (Jessica) Farrar, Melanie Farrar, Sarah Beth and Catie Alexander, Stephanie Farrar, Travis (Rachel) Walls, Derek, and Daniel Walls; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Ellen was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister, referred to by her children as the toughest woman on earth. She worked hard to raise her six children, to teach them the value of hard work and compassion. This woman was a force that will be missed dearly by her beloved family.

Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Robinson Ridge Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers and an online guestbook is available for the Farrar family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

