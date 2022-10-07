OBITUARY: Janice S. Bussey

Janice S. Bussey, 82, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at home in Smyrna, Tennessee with family by her side.

Born May 28, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois; she was the daughter of Lawrence and Evelyn (Lundvall) Johnson and loving wife of Alan L. Bussey.

Jan was named Miss Majorette in 1957 at Woodruff High School, in Peoria, Illinois before graduating there in 1958. She received her nursing degree from St. Anthony’s Hospital School of Nursing and passed her State Boards in 1969. Being an RN meant she was able to utilize her kind and compassionate spirit, bringing nurturing care to her patients.

After marrying Al, they raised four children and were fortunate to have lived and traveled around the world.

In recent years, Jan could be found watching birds from her back porch, working on jigsaw puzzles, and reaching into the candy dish which was never far from her side in order to satisfy her sweet tooth.

Jan was an incredible cook and baker, and self-published her own cookbook which included recipes that highlighted her love of cooking over the years.

Survivors include her four children, Torin (Colleen) Bussey, Travor Bussey, Trenda (Larry) Klinsky, and Tadson (Linda) Bussey. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Teegan Bussey, Taylor (Misty) Bussey, Torrey (Jack) Pierce, Logan Klinsky, Noah Klinsky, Spencer Klinsky, Kolbin Bussey, and Dawn Chanchampa; five great-grandchildren, Booker Pierce, George Pierce, Bristol Bussey, Jarred Bredesen, and Ethan Chanchampa; and three brothers, Terrance (Karen) Johnson, Bruce (Donna) Johnson), and Toby (Becky) Johnson.

Jan was predeceased by her husband, Alan L. Bussey; her parents Lawrence and Evelyn (Lundvall) Johnson; and brother Kimmet Johnson.

She was a kind and gentle woman, a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, as well as a life-long caregiver.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, followed by a Graveside Service at 11:30 a.m. in Scandinavian Cemetery, Rockford.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit olsonfh.com.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/