James Thomas Moore

James T. Moore, age 90, of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

A native of Lebanon, TN, he was the son of the late Bonham Dewitte and Sudie Mae Williams Moore. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Dan Parker will officiate.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vivian Hutto Moore; daughters, Melissa Brasswell and her husband Dale of Smyrna; and Jane Burnett and her husband Steve of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Bill Moore and his wife Jean of Florida; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Moore was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He was a retired Insurance Agent. He was an avid fisherman and loved to fish.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

www.woodfinchapel.com


