James L. Hall, age 74, passed away June 5, 2021 at his home in Smyrna, TN.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Julia and Everett Hall; a son James E. Hall; brothers Everett Ray Hall and Richard Allen Hall; and sisters Imogene Hall, Alice Fitch, and Barbara Hall. He is survived by sisters Virginia (James) Wilson, Martha Kay (Wes) Downing, and Suzi (Johnny) Cooper; daughters Valerie Seward and Susan (Eric) Marshall; as well as three grandchildren, Caitlin (Adam) Mott, Carter Seward, Lydia Hall-Griffith; and three great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is also survived by his special friend Linda Nowell.

James was employed by Cloud Concrete Products for over thirty years. He loved his faithful dog, Jack, and enjoyed golfing and cards. He was respected by many, generous to most, and loved by all.

A memorial service will be held in Lexington, KY at a later date.

