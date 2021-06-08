Mr. John David Renswick, age 74, of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of Brighton, MI passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Carl and Marion Katherine Swanson Renswick. Mr. Renswick proudly served his country in the United States Army. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Oakland University. Mr. Renswick worked as an engineer for Detroit Diesel for 25 years until his retirement. He enjoyed cars, boats, and going rving wherever he could. He was a friend to all offering the benefit of his skills and kindness to anyone who needed them.

Mr. Renswick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosemary Renswick; sister, Anne Knauff; brothers-in-law, Arthur Salatka and Mark Salatka; and countless dear friends.

Burial of his cremated remains will take place at a later date.

