OBITUARY: Helen Hicks Leonard

Helen Hicks Leonard, age 99, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

She was born January 14, 1925 to the late Frank and Pearl Ellis Hicks.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie H. Leonard, Sr; daughter, Patricia Dodson; and grandson, Robert Leonard, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Johnnie Leonard, Jr and wife Joy and Robert Leonard, Sr.; grandchildren, Brian Rose, Johnnie Leonard III, Jennifer McCrary, Christopher Leonard, Rebecca Leonard, and Stephanie Duncan; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Helen grew up in Savannah, Georgia and Gainesville, Florida. On July 2, 1941 she married Johnnie H. Leonard, Sr. As the wife of a career United States Air Force veteran, she lived in several places throughout the U.S. from Alaska to Florida before they decided to settle in Smyrna, TN in 1960. She worked for Rutherford County Schools for 31 years as a food service manager. Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, March 10, 2024 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna and again on Monday one hour prior to the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brian Rose, Johnnie Leonard III, Alex Rose, Christopher Leonard, Seth McCrary, and James McCrary. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pavilion Senior Living in Smyrna, TN and Gentiva Hospice.

