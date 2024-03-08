OBITUARY: Roger K. Segroves

Mr. Roger K. Segroves, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

He was born in Shelbyville, TN to the late Pete and Frances Uselton Segroves.

Mr. Segroves was a 1971 graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro. He was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church. Mr. Segroves was known as the kindest man in Murfreesboro, an angel walking the Earth. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved watching University of Tennessee football.

Mr. Segroves is survived by his sister, Rebecca Clark and her husband Larry; nephew, David Clark and his wife Stephanie; niece, Lori Stacy and her husband Jason; great nieces and nephews whom he adored, Benjamin Stacy, Sophia Clark, Natalie Clark, Jacob Stacy, and Carter Stacy; and faithful canine companion, Daisy.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 10, 2024 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:00 pm in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

