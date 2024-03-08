Hilton BNA Nashville International Airport is Now Open

Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal, brought to life by Chartwell Hospitality and Rockbridge is now open. The modern onsite hotel situated at the heart of Nashville’s growing international airport, represents a landmark achievement in the collaborative efforts to enhance the experience for both business and leisure travelers in Nashville. Located mere steps from the terminal and connected to the airport by a covered pedestrian bridge, the 14-story, 298-key Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal is the centerpiece of the airport’s ongoing and vast expansion.

“Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal reflects our dedication to airport hospitality, a tradition that Hilton Hotels & Resorts proudly pioneered and continues to set the standard for today,” said Leonard Gooz, brand leader, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “Backed by the most trusted brand in hospitality, Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal provides guests with an amazing stay experience through elevated service, exceptional dining offerings, top-of-the-line meeting and event spaces such as the rooftop bar with panoramic views and the music lounge, which celebrates Nashville’s vibrant music scene.”

Aviation-Inspired Spaces

Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal’s design is a celebration of flight, brimming with playful nods to the world of aviation. From the Gateway ballroom’s dazzling lighting fixture that takes guests on a visual flight with its sweeping forms and luminous trails reminiscent of planes soaring through the night sky, to hotel corridors and guest spaces that are animated by an array of aviation-inspired art.

The hotel’s light and modern rooms and suites provide a comfortable oasis, blending warm cream and grey tones with vibrant blue accents. Each room is equipped with essential amenities for both business and leisure travelers including a coffee station, spacious working desk with iPhone plug-ins and wireless charging stations on the alarm clock to ensure devices are always powered up for a day of meetings or travel.

Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal’s expansive meeting and event areas, totaling 23,000 square feet, pay homage to aviation pioneers and the paths they paved in air travel. At the heart of these event venues is the nearly 8,000 square foot Gateway Ballroom, symbolizing the boundless voyages of discovery awaiting every guest. From the Wright Room, celebrating the brothers who first took to the skies, to the Cayley Room, honoring the “father of aviation” George Cayley, the hotel boasts numerous flexible event spaces with unique designs that carry the legacy of flight, including a rooftop that can accommodate groups up to 400.

As Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the destination for legendary meetings and events, Hilton BNA Airport Terminal offers meeting planners and attendees flexible spaces equipped with cutting-edge amenities such as comprehensive Wi-Fi, dedicated IT support, top-tier network security and state-of-the-art audio and visual solutions. Currently, as an opening promotion, the hotel is offering groups a downtown shuttle promotion, with the opportunity to receive one complimentary 56 passenger shuttle for 5 hours, minimum spends and conditions apply.

A Strategic Partnership and Visionary Expansion

The hotel is owned by a partnership between Chartwell and Rockbridge subject to a lease with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. Chartwell is the hotel operator and FirstBank provided construction financing. Crain Construction, Inc. of Nashville, served as the project’s construction manager. Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal builds upon Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ leadership in airport hospitality, which began with the opening of the first airport hotel, Hilton San Francisco, in 1959. Today’s realization of this vision, adding to Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ robust portfolio of over 600 hotels spanning six continents, is the result of a collaborative effort involving Hilton, BNA, Rockbridge and Chartwell Hospitality. Hilton BNA Nashville Terminal marks Chartwell’s 19th property developed in partnership with Hilton.

“We are honored to once again partner with Rockbridge and Hilton on this important project that will contribute to Nashville’s growth, as it offers travelers a premier experience that combines convenience with the unique charm of Music City for guests,” Will Schaedle, Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions for Chartwell Hospitality, said. “We are thrilled to be once again working with Rockbridge, one of the nation’s premier hospitality groups in the development, financing and ownership of this landmark Nashville hotel.”

“We are proud to partner with Chartwell once again. They are a leading developer and operator that gets it done right at every level – not to mention high quality and high integrity people. Nashville is lucky to have them on the home team,” said Jim Merkel, CEO and Co-founder of Rockbridge.

The development of the Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal, including the hotel’s opening, is part of the airport’s construction and renovation program, BNA® Vision, which launched in 2017. The completion of the hotel is the culmination of the program. Other recent milestones include: new Concourse D, renovation of Concourse B and C, ticketing and baggage claim space, a new International Arrivals Facility (IAF), grand lobby and marketplace, expanded central security checkpoint, terminal garages, free-standing satellite concourse, 102 new dining and retail concessions, a new airport administrative building, plaza and pedestrian bridge, terminal access roadway improvements and airside – apron and taxilane expansion.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Hilton Hotels & Resorts on this groundbreaking project,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO. “Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal is the cornerstone of our BNA® Vision plan, enhancing our ability to serve our travelers and cementing Nashville’s status as a key international hub.”

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is one of the nation’s fastest growing airports; with $3 billion in airport renovations underway. Generating nearly $10 billion in economic impact in 2019, BNA supports more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produces more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. The airport’s BNA identifier derives from its origins in 1937 from its first Airport Administrator Colonel Harry S. Berry.

First-Class Amenities

Guests at Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal can enjoy a range of amenities catering to every aspect of comfort and enjoyment. Central to its offerings is Aviators, an all-day restaurant where culinary excellence meets sophistication. Here, guests can indulge in breakfast, lunch and dinner with contemporary food and beverage offerings, like the Nashville Flyover and Red Eye cocktails.

Adding to the hotel’s charm is its music lounge located on the lobby level, which celebrates Nashville’s vibrant music scene. This inviting space features a music bar where guests can unwind with signature cocktails or local brews while enjoying live music performances multiple nights a week.

The highlight of Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal is its expansive rooftop, BNA Sky Pavilion. As one of the largest rooftop spaces in Nashville, it offers panoramic views stretching from the bustling runways of the airport to the skyline of the downtown, less than 10 minutes away by car. At the Sky Bar, guests and locals alike can sip on crafted cocktails and enjoy bites 2pm – midnight daily while basking in the sunshine by the full-size swimming pool or gathering around the cozy fire pit.

Additional offerings at Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal include a ninth-floor fitness center with floor to ceiling windows featuring sweeping views of Nashville and state of the art fitness equipment and Coffee Café, located in the lobby, serving fresh pastries daily from 5:30am – 2:30pm.

Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts not available elsewhere, and free standard Wi-Fi. In addition, members can take advantage of the Hilton Honors app, allowing them to conveniently check-in, select their room, and access it using the Hilton Honors Digital Key.

Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal is located at 2 Terminal Drive, Nashville.

1 of 10