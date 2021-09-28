A. Grant Kelley, Jr. age 73, of Murfreesboro, went to be with his Lord surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was well taken care of at Alive Hospice’s inpatient facility.

He was born in Knoxville on July 16, 1948, to the late Augusta Grant Kelley and Ruth Wright Kelley.

Grant was a Christian and a member of Powell’s Chapel Baptist Church for more than 50 years. He was most recently a member of Hillview Baptist Church. He graduated from Walter Hill High School in 1966 and from Middle Tennessee State University in 1972 with a degree in Business Administration. Grant served 6 years as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. He made a career as an insurance adjuster.

Grant enjoyed working in the community as a Rutherford County Commissioner for 20 years and served on several boards including: 911 Emergency Service, Planning Commission, Correctional Workhouse, and Solid Waste. He was also elected to the Rutherford County School Board. Grant enjoyed farming part-time with his father-in-law, Lee Lowe.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diane Lowe Kelley; three children, Jennifer Kelley Carper (Brian), Lori Kelley Turnbow (Whit), Brian Kelley (Amanda) all of Murfreesboro; six grandchildren, Emma and Anna Kate Carper, Reagan and Connor Turnbow, Landon and Liam Kelley; one sister, Carol Kelley Hackney of Murfreesboro; one nephew, Patrick Hackney (Kim) of Arrington; great-nephew and nieces, Sean, Grace, and Jaclyn Hackney.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, September 29, 4:00-7:00 pm, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, September 30, 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Tom Brantley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank David and Teresa Dunaway and the Alive Hospice Inpatient Facility for their compassion and care for Grant.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in memory of Grant be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro Residence, 1629 Williams Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

