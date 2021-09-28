Raymond Richard Moreau

Raymond Richard Moreau, age 84, of Smyrna, TN, passed on September 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Limestone, Maine on August 24, 1937 to Richard and Louise Moreau.

Mr. Moreau loves his God, his country, and his family. After retirement, he took a job at the Smyrna Golf Course where he worked for an additional 15 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Louise Moreau; infant son, Ray, Jr., two sisters, Theresa and Trudy; and brother, Lawrence.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Maryanne Moreau; five children, Joan Tomlinson, Mark Moreau (Margie), Matt Moreau (Kathy), Kelley Arrington (Chris), and Susan Arrington (Gregg); four siblings, Arthur Moreau, Charlie Moreau, Pat Lawton, and Jean Schneider; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Special Olympics Tennessee at: 461 Craighead St. Nashville, TN 37204 Att: Joanne Drumwright or call 615-417-4006 (Valerie Thompson)


