Gary Wade Martin

Gary Wade Martin, age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on October 1, 2021. He was born in Collinwood, TN to the late Taylor Martin, Jr. and Sarah Frances Daniel Martin.

Gary Wade Martin was a dedicated Christian man with a gentle soul, kind to everyone he met. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He thrived in nature and was an avid outdoorsman. He spent his working years in the machining industry as a project estimator. He faced every day with a positive attitude and a “big picture” perspective who has left a beautiful legacy of human kindness for those that were blessed to know him. In his own words, “God has been good to me.”

Mr. Martin is survived by his children, Toby Wade Martin and wife Michelle Martin and Selena Martin McAdams and husband Patrick Ryan McAdams; grandchildren, Gunnar Lawson Martin, Cannon Wade Martin, Taylor Gray McAdams, and Charlotte Ryan McAdams; and siblings, Jerry Wayne Martin, Janice Kay Andrews, and Sherry Jeanette Roberson.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at McGlamery Cemetery in Collinwood, TN with Roger Balentine officiating. Ken Gibson, Gunnar Martin, Jerry Martin, Shane Martin, Patrick McAdams, Gary Tucker, Charles Walters, and Danny Williams will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Martin’s memory to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

www.woodfinchapel.com


