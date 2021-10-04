Mason Lee Jones

Mason Lee Jones, age 65, of Rockvale, TN, and formerly of Smyrna, TN passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was a native of Old Hickory, TN, and the son of the late Calvin and Bobbie Sue Jones.

Mason was an Eagle Scout, avid outdoorsman, and a kindhearted loving gentleman that never met a stranger anywhere he went. Mason was a graduate of DuPont High School and a lifetime member of the Old Hickory Masonic Lodge 598. He is a Nashville Glass Plant Retiree.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Rhonda Jones, Sons, Ricky Costa (Amanda) of Eagleville, Ethan Jones (Shannon) of Milton, Zachary Broadwater (Gabby) of Smyrna, Sisters, Ivy (Jerry Williams), Amy (Guy Dearmon III), Suanna (Gary Harvey), Grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, and Jase Costa, Matt, Tanner, and Josh Roberson, and nieces and nephews.

A Masonic Service will begin Wednesday at 2 PM at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna TN with graveside services following immediately after with Pastor Jim Newman officiating. Mason’s sons and brothers-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Sam Tune, Ricky West, Pat Chance, Lynn Lee, Jeff McElroy, Neal Smith, and Bob Morton will Serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Jones can be made to Old Hickory Lodge #598 at 1202 Hadley Ave, Old Hickory, TN 37138.

www.woodfinchapel.com


