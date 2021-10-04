Stephen Cantrell, age 71 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was a son of the late George Braxton Cantrell, Sr., and Eunice McGill Cantrell.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kay Cantrell; daughters, Jaime Cantrell of Murfreesboro, and Kimberly Cantrell of Nashville; brother, George Cantrell, Jr., and wife Susan of Bellevue; a sister, Linda Upton and husband Roy of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Cantrell was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ and was a 1968 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School. He was a veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard and retired from Heritage Farms in 2000.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Chuck Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends serving as pallbearers. The family requests all guests attending the visitation and funeral services to please wear a mask.

