Eula Pearl Dent – Age 89 of Nolensville, TN. May 8, 2020. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Nolensville, TN. Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Dent. Survived by daughter, Marjorie (John) Whitenack, III; son, Roger Dent; grandsons,

Dr. John (Raluca) Whitenack, IV, Dr. Caleb (Joy) Whitenack and Dr. Daniel (Brittany) Whitenack; 6 great-grandchildren. Family graveside services will be conducted Monday, May 11, 2020 at Nolensville Cemetery by Bro. Joe Stegall. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.