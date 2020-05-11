Thomas Travis passed away on May 9, 2020 at Creekside Healthcare Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Thomas worked as a supervisor at Samsonite Corp.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; Walter C. Travis and Mary Leola Travis; brothers, Fred W. Travis and Lee Donald Travis; and sisters, Louise Travis, Alma Baldwin, Ina Brannon and Sara Horner. He is survived by his daughters, Brigida Barlow and Stephanie Warren; brother, Charles (Ella) Travis; sister, Frieda Hayes; grandchildren, Natalie Warren, Jimmy Derek Warren, Brent (Marsha) Barlow, Brandi (Leonardo Nava) Gutierrez and Brad Richardson, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 Pm until 7:00 Pm on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com