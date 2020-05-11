SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Saturday morning traffic accident sent three to the hospital, closed roads, and closed a local business.

B-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) and Smyrna Police Department (SPD) personnel were dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident at approximately 11:13 a.m., May 9, 2020.

A vehicle and dump truck collided on Lowry Street. The collision resulted in the dump truck leaving the roadway, colliding with another vehicle, and striking the Hardee’s restaurant located at 255 South Lowry Street. Three individuals involved in the collision were transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. Hardee’s remains closed at this time.