Estes Burt Inman, age 63, passed away August 3, 2020 at St Thomas West. He was born in Alabama and a resident of Cannon County. He retired from Texas Eastern Gas Company and later was owner/operator of Inman’s Auto Sales in Murfreesboro and Woodbury.

Burt was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Inman and Mary Ann Kazmierczak; and wife, Elonora Gale Inman. He is survived by his son, Jason (Cheryl) Inman of Murfreesboro; brother, Tony (Corrie) Inman of Murfreesboro; sister, Debbie (John) Dombrowski of Indiana; granddaughters, Riley Gale Inman, Reagan Grace Inman; niece, Kirsten Inman; and nephews, Tyler Inman, Jeff Dombrowski, and Alex Dombrowski,

Visitation with the family will be 1:00 PM until time of memorial service at 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.