Suspects Max Out Victim's Line of Credit at Local Jewelry Store

A Nashville man is out of thousands of dollars after an unidentified man went into the Kay Jewelers at The Avenue on Medical Center Pkwy and applied for a credit card using the victim’s person information and then maxed out the card.

The fraudulent theft occurred on July 16. The suspect used the line of credit and made purchases totaling $5,606.48. The man is also suspected of opening line of credits using victim’s information in a neighboring County.

The female in the photo was with the suspect at the time. They were seen driving a newer model black Toyota Camry.

If you know the identity of this person, please contact Detective Earl Crow at (629) 201-5504 or email [email protected].

