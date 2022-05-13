Mr. Ernest Levi Pruett, Jr. of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, he was 62 years old.

He was born in Illinois to the late Ernest Levi Pruett, Sr., and Virginia Marlene Smith Pruett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Alice Smith, and Ernest and Sarah Pruett.

Mr. Pruett is survived by his children, Michael Hamm and wife Logan, Jessica Fletcher and husband Jacob “Hank”, Jennifer Shelton and husband Travis, and Kerby Sanderson and husband Benjamin; grandchildren, Haleigh Hamm, Peyton Thomas, Preston Thomas, Hartley Thomason, Paxton Skok, Colt Thomason, McKenna Hamm, Parker Skok, Reagan Hamm, and Jackson Sanderson; significant other, Amy Joy and her daughter Madison; and sister, Vicky Bivens and husband Randy of Arkansas.

Visitation with the Pruett family will be Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM. Gary Pyatt will officiate. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

