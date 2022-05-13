Beverly S. Cantrell of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, she was 71 years old.

A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Curtis E. and Reba Duke McClanahan.

She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Ray Douglas Cantrell; brother, Larry McClanahan; and in-laws, Buford and Sara Cantrell.

She is survived by her children, Kyle Cantrell and his wife Tracey and Christy Stephenson and her husband Joshua; siblings, Becky Yates, Danny McClanahan, Timothy McClanahan, and Angie Wright and her husband Christopher; grandchildren, Chandler Cantrell, Mackenzie Stephenson, Philip Hollon, and Nathan Winters; along with much loving extended family.

She was a retired pharmacy technician with Wal-Mart. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother and was always there, especially for her grandchildren at their events. She was an avid fan of UT Football.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Community located in Smyrna at 1334 B. Hazelwood Drive. Visitation will Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

